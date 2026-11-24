WASHINGTON — A Chinese neuroscience researcher at Princeton University is resigned to spending the Thanksgiving holiday in an immigrant detention facility after she was taken into custody at an airport last week, according to her PhD adviser.

Eva Yi Xie called in to a weekly lab meeting on Tuesday to thank her co-workers for their support, said Carlos Brody, a neuroscience professor and her adviser.

“She is in remarkable spirits,” Brody told The Associated Press in an interview. “Eva described it as a very interesting experience where all societal rank is stripped away and that you get to know people and support each other just as people. So she’s making the most of it.”

Xie had attended a conference in Washington and was trying to catch a flight last Thursday when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers took her into custody.

Discussing the conference had been on the agenda for the weekly lab meeting on Tuesday, but colleagues were talking about Xie instead, said Adrian Bondy, a research scholar in the lab.

“But when Eva called in, she’s like, ‘I hope you’re still having the brief today,’" Bondy said. “'It was so exciting. It’s a great conference.' And she started telling us about interesting things that she learned. And so she even, you know, in a jumpsuit in detention, she wants the science to continue and is thinking about scientific ideas.”

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said Xie overstayed her visa and did not have authorization to study in the United States.

Kerry Doyle, Xie’s lawyer, said Xie came to the U.S. at age 14 with her family from China and has had an asylum application pending for years. Doyle insisted that Xie has permission to live, work and study in the U.S. while her case is pending.

As ICE officers detained her at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Xie managed to fire off a message to her co-workers, her adviser said.

“I'm detained by ice,” Xie wrote on the messaging platform Slack, according to a screenshot that Brody shared with the AP. “Plz help I'm in DCA.”

She started to try to tell them where she was headed, but the message ended abruptly with the words, “they bring me to.”

The cryptic message set off a scramble among Xie's co-workers at a time when federal authorities have stepped up immigration enforcement at airports. Brody, her adviser, was called out of a class and immediately contacted Princeton administrators, who arranged for Xie to have an attorney.

“It was just total panic,” said Julie Charlton, a postdoctoral research associate at Princeton, who had attended the conference in Washington with Xie. “It doesn’t make any sense that someone so harmless and actually extremely beneficial to the United States should be locked up."

A U.S. judge has ordered ICE not to remove Xie from Virginia, where she is being held in the Caroline Detention Center, and has asked the federal government to respond by Wednesday to a petition challenging Xie’s detention.

Along with Xie’s Princeton colleagues, lawmakers like New Jersey Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim have demanded answers and questioned the detention.

Brody spoke at a rally Monday for Xie at the university, describing it as “focused on what an amazing person Eva is, how brilliant she is and also how deeply rooted in our community she is.”

Posters reading “Free Eva” covered the school's neuroscience institute, said Bondy, her fellow researcher.

Xie's research is focused on understanding how brains make decisions, which Brody said was crucial because “decision-making is strongly impacted in mental illness.”

In the wake of Xie's detention, Brody stressed that “she is one of us, she’s one of the best of us and this shouldn’t be happening to any of us.”

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

___

The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.