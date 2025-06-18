Conservative Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez announces bid to run for US Sen. Bill Cassidy’s seat

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — Louisiana state Sen. Blake Miguez officially launched his bid on Tuesday to unseat fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy in 2026.

Miguez is the latest GOP challenger to Cassidy, who has been chastised by his party for being one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict President Donald Trump during his 2021 impeachment trial.

"Phony politicians like Bill Cassidy can't shoot straight," Miguez, 43, says in a video on social media to announce his campaign.

In the video, Miguez, a champion competitive sharpshooter, shows off his skills — using various firearms and, literally, aiming at targets brandishing words like “Marxism,” “food dyes” and “crime.”

Miguez served in the state House for more than eight years and was elected to the Senate in 2023. A staunch advocate for the Second Amendment, Miguez has sponsored gun-related bills, including a measure that allows residents, 18 and older, to carry concealed handguns without a permit. Over the past year, he has also authored legislation that aids in federal crackdowns of immigration enforcement.

In the Statehouse, Miguez has demonstrated a confrontational approach during bill debates — a tactic that was apparent in his campaign announcement.

“I’m running because the American Dream is worth fighting for -- and DC phonies forget that. Bill Cassidy betrayed our state, our President, and our principles,” Miguez posted on X.

Cassidy, who is in his second term, is up for reelection in reliably red Louisiana, where residents overwhelmingly supported Trump in the past three presidential elections.

While Cassidy, 67, won his last reelection handily, he has not been on the ballot since his controversial vote to convict Trump over the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Cassidy's vote resulted in the lawmaker being trashed on social media and censured by Louisiana Republicans.

Recent actions by Cassidy suggest he's working to mend ties with Trump loyalists. He has emphasized his commitment to work with the president to advance his agenda and showed support for many of Trump's cabinet appointments.

Most notably, in February Cassidy joined Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Cassidy currently has a significant fundraising advantage, with more than $7.4 million in his campaign account at the end of the first quarter. But in the eyes of some, Cassidy's past actions make him vulnerable.

In addition to Miguez, Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming, who served in Trump's first administration, has announced that he will run for the Senate seat. The 73-year-old has also lambasted Cassidy.

Republican U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow is also rumored to be considering running against Cassidy.

A big change in the upcoming election is Louisiana's new closed primaries.

Until the new system was adopted this year, congressional candidates from all parties seeking the same office ran on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation. In the state's unique "jungle primary," voters could choose any candidate, even if they do not align with the voters' registered party. If a candidate earned more than 50% of the total vote then they would win the office outright. If no one reached the threshold, the top two finishers would face each other in a runoff.

Under the new primary system, only voters who are registered Republicans will be able to participate in the GOP Senate primary. The effect is seen as a potential challenge for Cassidy, who had benefited from the less-partisan nature of the old system.

The election will take place November 3, 2026.

