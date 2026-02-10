FBI search of Georgia offices tied to probe of possible 2020 election 'defects,' affidavit says

ATLANTA — An FBI search of the elections hub in Fulton County, Georgia, is part of an investigation into possible “deficiencies or defects” in the vote count in the 2020 contest lost by President Donald Trump, according to an affidavit unsealed Tuesday.

The allegations outlined in the affidavit are largely based on claims that have long been made by people who assert that there was fraud in the 2020 election.

Audits, state officials, courts and Trump’s own former attorney general have rejected the idea that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election that could have altered the outcome.

