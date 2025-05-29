Federal judge extends order blocking Trump administration ban on foreign students at Harvard

BOSTON — (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday extended an order blocking the Trump administration's attempt to bar Harvard University from enrolling foreign students.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs granted Harvard’s request for a preliminary injunction, blocking the government’s action until the case is decided. It had already been paused since last week, when Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order.

Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security on Friday after Secretary Kristi Noem revoked its ability to host foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration announced a new effort to revoke Harvard's certification to enroll foreign students. In a letter sent by the acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, Todd Lyons, the government gave Harvard 30 days to respond to the alleged grounds for withdrawal, which include accusations that Harvard coordinated with foreign entities and failed to respond sufficiently to antisemitism on campus.

____

The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.