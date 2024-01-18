Georgia judge sets a hearing on misconduct allegations against Fani Willis in Trump election case

ATLANTA — (AP) — The judge presiding over the Georgia prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others for efforts to overturn the 2020 election has set a hearing on a motion alleging District Attorney Fani Willis has been romantically involved with a special prosecutor she hired for the case.

In an order Thursday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set a Feb. 15 hearing on the motion and ordered prosecutors to file their response by Feb. 2.

Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represents former Trump campaign worker Michael Roman, made the allegation in a motion filed last week. She alleged that Willis was involved in a romantic relationship with attorney Nathan Wade that created a conflict of interest and led to Willis profiting personally from the prosecution.

Willis defended her hiring of Wade and his qualifications during an address at a church in Atlanta on Sunday but has not commented publicly on the allegation of a romantic relationship.

The Washington Post first reported the scheduling of the hearing.

