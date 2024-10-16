Harris works to energize Black male voters and denounces Trump support of 'stop and frisk'

DETROIT — (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris warned Tuesday that Republican Donald Trump would try to "institutionalize" harsh policing tactics that disproportionately affect Black men nationwide as she promised to push for legislation to address discriminatory law enforcement practices.

During an hourlong radio town hall moderated by Charlamagne tha God, host of "The Breakfast Club” show, Harris added that she would work to decriminalize marijuana, which accounts for arrests that also disproportionately impact Black men, and she acknowledged that racial disparities and bias exist in everyday life for Black people — in home ownership, health care, economic prosperity and even voting.

Both Harris and Trump are trying to energize key constituencies that allies worry may be slipping away in a razor-tight race with just 21 days left until the election.

While Harris was trying to energize Black men, Trump focused on reaching women, particularly as Republicans struggle on abortion messaging following the fall of Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights has been a major driver in past elections and Democrats expect it to be again. The former president taped a Fox News Channel town hall featuring an all-female audience and moderated by host Harris Faulkner.

Harris told Charlamagne that despite the persistence of racial bias, no one has a pass to sit out the election.

“We should never sit back and say, ‘OK, I’m not going to vote because everything hasn’t been solved,’" she said. “This is a margin-of-error race. It’s tight. I’m going to win. I’m going to win, but it’s tight.”

The vice president took questions that listeners called in, but also from a series of people who joined in-studio, including Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr., pastor of Detroit's Triumph Church.

When asked about reparations, or potential government payments to the descendants of enslaved people, Harris said the notion “has to be studied, there’s no question about that.” It's a position she's taken before, but which Trump's campaign immediately pounced on, saying the vice president was “open” to payments that could cost billions.

Trump has called for a return to "proven crime fighting methods, including stop and frisk and broken windows policing." The tactic, deployed by the New York City Police Department, involved stopping, questioning and sometimes frisking people deemed "reasonably suspicious." It disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic men, and in 2013 the policy was found to have violated the U.S. Constitution.

Harris said part of her challenge is that Trump's campaign is "trying to scare people away because otherwise they know they have nothing to run on. Ask Donald Trump what is his plan for Black America. Ask him.”

Earlier, Harris stopped by a Black-owned art gallery, joined by actors Don Cheadle, Delroy Lindo and Detroit native Cornelius Smith Jr., for a conversation with Black men focused on entrepreneurship. Harris singled out Lindo, who has starred in films and CBS' “The Good Fight,” saying to the gathered crowd, “Delroy has been supporting me for years and years and years."

After taping the interview, Harris addressed a nearby watch party, telling hundreds of cheering supporters that Detroit is a town of people "who have grit, who have determined passion, and who have optimism and ambition and apply to that a lot of hard work.”

She said that "makes Detroit a first-class city in the United States of America now and always has.”

Her comments came after Trump insulted Detroit while campaigning here last week and suggested again during remarks Tuesday in Chicago that the city is "just horrible."

Harris this week also announced a series of new proposals dubbed the "Opportunity Agenda for Black Men," meant to offer Black men more economic advantages — including providing forgivable business loans of up to $20,000 for entrepreneurs and creating more apprenticeships. The plans would also support the study of sickle cell and other diseases more common in Black men.

The focus on Black men sharpened last week when former President Barack Obama campaigned for Harris in Pittsburgh and said he wanted to speak "some truths" to Black male voters, suggesting some " just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president."

The vice president’s campaign says it doesn’t believe Black men will flip in large numbers to supporting Trump, especially after strongly backing Democrat Joe Biden, with Harris as his running mate, in 2020. They are more concerned about a measurable percentage of Black males opting not to vote at all.

Meanwhile, Harris’ support among women has been generally been solid since she took over the top of the Democratic ticket, but Trump is aiming to narrow the margins on Election Day. That could be tough since the former president has seen his support among women, especially in the suburbs of many key swing states, soften since his term in the White House.

A September AP-NORC poll found more than half of registered voters who are women have a somewhat or very favorable view of Harris, while only about one-third have a favorable view of Trump. To reverse the trend, Trump has sought to cast himself as being able to personally shield women from various threats.

“You will be protected, and I will be your protector," Trump said at a September rally. He's also suggested that, should he win, women will no longer have a reason to think about abortion, after three Supreme Court judges that he appointed helped in 2022 to overturn the landmark ruling.

Harris said Tuesday that it was comical for Trump considered himself a president for women, particularly as maternal mortality is rising and roughly 1 in 3 women live in states with increasingly restrictive abortion bans.

“And they want to strut around and say this is in the best interest of women and children? And they have been silent on Black maternal mortality?” she asked.

Long reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Bill Barrow in Atlanta and Jill Colvin in Chicago contributed to this report.

