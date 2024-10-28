The Latest: Trump and Harris enter the final stretch of the 2024 campaign

Uncertainty reigns entering the final full week of the 2024 campaign with Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a fiercely competitive presidential contest. What happens in the coming days will be pivotal in deciding the winner of next week's election.

Trump on Sunday held a rally at Madison Square Garden where several speakers made racist and crude remarks, including comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who described Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage." Shortly after those remarks, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny endorsed Harris.

Trump plans to hold a rally in Atlanta Monday evening while Harris will make several campaign stops in Michigan, including a rally with singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Follow the AP's Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Harris highlights costs of living, abortion rights and border security as 3 immediate priorities

Kamala Harris says she has three immediate legislative priorities when she takes office, should she be elected president.

In an interview with CBS News, Harris said her first priority will be reducing costs for Americans with an expanded child tax credit and efforts to reduce the cost of groceries and make homes more affordable. The second is to work to restore abortion rights protections and the third will be to work on passage of a border security bill.

Harris and Republican Donald Trump are in a tight race for the White House.

Harris heads to Michigan

Kamala Harris will focus on manufacturing jobs Monday as she heads back to Michigan.

She’s set to visit Corning’s Hemlock Semiconductor Next Gen Facility. The Saginaw company received a $325 million investment from the CHIPS and Science Act, legislation passed by the Biden administration.

She’s then touring a labor training facility in Macomb County. The election is in a week and one day, and Harris is hoping to appeal to many different voting blocs in the battleground states, in a dead-heat race with Donald Trump. On Tuesday she’ll give a closing speech in Washington.

Here’s what to watch in the final full week of the presidential campaign

Read more about what we're watching this week.

