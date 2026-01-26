Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate drops out, citing opposition to federal ‘retribution’

MADISON, Wis. — Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Chris Madel, a Minneapolis attorney who offered free legal advice to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot and killed Renee Good, ended his campaign in a surprise video announcement Monday.

The move comes amid growing calls from Republicans to investigate federal immigration tactics in Minnesota after a U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Madel went a step further than most Republicans in his video, saying that while he supports the goal of deporting "the worst of the worst" from Minnesota, he thinks President Donald Trump's administration's immigration enforcement operation in the Twin Cities has gone too far and is an "unmitigated disaster."

“I cannot support the national Republicans’ stated retribution on the citizens of our state,” Madel said. “Nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so.”

Madel said that U.S. citizens, “particularly those of color, live in fear.”

“United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship," Madel said. "That’s wrong.”

Madel said he personally had heard from local Asian and Hispanic law enforcement officers who had been pulled over by ICE.

“I have read about and I have spoken to help countless United States citizens who have been detained in Minnesota due to the color of their skin,” Madel said.

He also said it was unconstitutional and wrong for federal officers to "raid homes" using a civil warrant, rather than one issued by a judge.

Madel was among a large group of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who dropped his reelection bid earlier this month. Other Republican candidates include MyPillow founder and chief executive Mike Lindell, an election denier who is close to Trump; Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth; Dr. Scott Jensen, a former state senator who was the party's 2022 gubernatorial candidate; and state Rep. Kristin Robbins.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has filed paperwork to run, but has yet to publicly launch a campaign to succeed Walz.

Madel, in his Monday video posted on the social platform X, described himself as a “pragmatist,” and said national Republicans “have made it nearly impossible for a Republican to win a statewide election in Minnesota.”

Madel did not immediately return a text message seeking comment.

Madel, 59, was a political newcomer making his first run for public office. He got into the race on Dec. 1.

Madel brought 30 years of experience as an attorney to the race, including cases taking on corporate corruption. Madel also defended law enforcement officers, including the 2024 case of a Minnesota state trooper who fatally shot a Black man after a traffic stop. Prosecutors dropped charges against Trooper Ryan Londregan in the killing of Ricky Cobb II, saying the case would have been difficult to prove.

Madel often referenced that victory in his brief campaign for governor, including in his video dropping out.

Republicans were expecting the race for governor to be focused on Walz, who at the time was seeking a third term amid questions about how his administration handled welfare fraud. But the race shifted dramatically on Jan. 5 when Walz dropped out.

That same week, the Trump administration sent thousands of federal officers to Minnesota. ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Good in Minneapolis two days later on Jan. 7.

Madel agreed to offer pro bono legal advice to Ross, although no criminal charges or civil lawsuits have been filed. Madel said he was honored to help Ross, particularly during a gubernatorial campaign.

“Justice requires excellent legal representation,” Madel said.

Madel announced his decision ending his candidacy two days after a Border Patrol officer shot and killed Pretti on Saturday in Minneapolis.

