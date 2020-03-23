The new town hall: Anxiety, fear and few satisfying answers

Associated Press reporters listened in on more than 12 hours of town halls across nine states in recent days and heard questions that ranged from technical — such as how to qualify for a Small Business Administration loan — to specific. A New York woman wondered how to help her parents who were stuck in Morocco after the government banned air travel in and out of the country. One almost 70-year-old man asked what precautions he should take in his job transporting Medicaid patients besides sanitizing his taxi after each trip. The tough-but-strong advice of the two doctors who joined New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi's town hall: Quit your job.