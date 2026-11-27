NEW YORK — New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the first woman to lead the chamber, died Friday, her office said. She was 76. Her rise opened doors in a state where top decision-makers had long been dubbed “three men in a room.”

A senator since 2006, Stewart-Cousins had just been reelected by her constituents on Nov. 3, and her fellow Democrats chose mid-month to retain her as their leader. Mike Murphy, a spokesperson for the Senate's Democratic majority, announced her death Friday but didn't give the cause or location.

“She was a groundbreaking leader who shattered one of New York's highest glass ceilings,” he said. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat, said in a statement that she was heartbroken by the death of a legislator she admired “more than she could have ever known.”

“She never forgot where she came from, who she was fighting for or the doors she could open for those coming behind her,” said the governor, who ordered flags on state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in Stewart-Cousins’ honor.

She worked to elect Democratic legislators nationwide

In a sign of the senator's impact, her death brought tributes from groups ranging from the Legal Aid Society to the big-business-oriented Partnership for New York City to the nationwide Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

As the committee's board chair since 2019, Stewart-Cousins mentored lawmakers and was “a driving force behind the national strategy to build new majorities and elevate new Democratic leaders in state legislative chambers all across the country,” DLCC President Heather Williams said.

“Her optimism for the future and her faith in the promise of our democracy never wavered,” Williams said in a statement.

Stewart-Cousins had led New York's Senate Democrats since 2012. After her party won control of the chamber, she became majority leader in 2019 — the first woman and first Black woman to hold the post — and promised to "give New Yorkers the progressive leadership they have been demanding."

The end of 'three men in a room'

Her ascension also shook up the state's clubby politics, in which the budget and other key bills were routinely hammered out by the so-called “three men in a room”: the governor and the Senate and Assembly leaders.

When Stewart-Cousins had her first sit-down with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, she said afterward that she was focused on the work at hand and accomplishing things for New Yorkers.

"I’m happy to be in this position at this kind of historic moment,” she said.

Stewart-Cousins used that position to advance some liberal priorities that were going nowhere when Republicans controlled the Senate, such as legalizing marijuana and strengthening gun control laws. She also championed tenant protections, including hard-fought measures to prevent evictions without a so-called good cause, and an effort to secure voter approval of a state constitutional amendment that supporters billed as protecting abortion rights.

Stewart-Cousins also prioritized passing voting rights laws and a slate of police accountability measures that gained momentum after the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. She called it "a moment of reckoning" and commended the advocacy of Valerie Bell and Gwen Carr, whose sons — Sean Bell and Eric Garner — were killed by New York City police.

“Andrea used her authority in the state Senate to help turn what those mothers had fought for into law,” the Rev. Al Sharpton recalled in a statement Friday. Stunned by her death, the civil rights activist noted that the senator was a guest on “PoliticsNation,” his show on MS NOW, just last week.

She was the state's first senior Democrat to say Cuomo should resign

In a notable moment in 2021, she became the first senior New York Democrat to call for Cuomo, who was elected governor three times, to resign amid mounting sexual harassment allegations and a separate controversy over his administration's count of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. Cuomo, who denied the allegations, initially insisted he wouldn't and shouldn't step down, but he ultimately did.

Cuomo said Friday that while they “did not agree on everything,” he was proud of legislation they worked together to pass.

“She stood up for her members and fought for what she believed was right, without hesitation and always with dignity, grace and class,” Cuomo said in a statement.

A resident of Yonkers, just north of New York City, Stewart-Cousins grew up in public housing in the city and went on to a varied career. She was, among other things, a marketing professional, teacher, personnel manager, Yonkers city official and Westchester County legislator before she was elected to the state Senate in 2006.

Her husband, Thomas Cousins, died in 2007. Survivors include their children, Kevin, Steven and Candice, and her brother, Robert Stewart Jr.

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