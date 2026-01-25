Some Republicans express concern over the tactics used in Minnesota and urge shooting investigation

WASHINGTON — A handful of Republicans expressed growing concern Sunday about the tactics that federal immigration officials are using in Minnesota after a U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot a man in Minneapolis.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said the killing Saturday of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse who protested President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, was a "real tragedy." Pretti was a U.S. citizen, born in Illinois.

“I think the death of Americans, what we’re seeing on TV, it’s causing deep concerns over federal tactics and accountability,” Stitt told CNN's “State of the Union.” "Americans don’t like what they’re seeing right now.”

When asked if he thought the president should pull immigration agents from Minnesota, Stitt said Trump has to answer that question.

“He’s getting bad advice right now,” Stitt said.

The governor said the Republican president needed to tell the American people what the solution and “endgame” are, and that there needed to be solutions instead of politicizing the situation. “Right now, tempers are just going crazy and we need to calm this down,” Stitt said.

Other Republicans, including Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, also conveyed unease. In a social media post, Cassidy called the shooting “incredibly disturbing” and that the “credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake.” Tillis urged a “thorough and impartial investigation.”

“Any administration official who rushes to judgment and tries to shut down an investigation before it begins are doing an incredible disservice to the nation and to President Trump’s legacy,” Tillis said in a post.

Administration officials were firm in their defense of the hard-line immigration tactics.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said “it's a tragedy when anyone dies” but he blamed Democratic leaders in Minnesota for “fomenting chaos.”

“There are a lot of paid agitators who are ginning things up and the governor has not done a good job of tamping this down,” Bessent said on ABC's “This Week.”

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price contributed to this report

