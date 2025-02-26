Teachers union sues over Trump administration's deadline to end school diversity programs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new federal lawsuit in Maryland is challenging a Trump administration memo giving the nation's schools and universities two weeks to eliminate "race-based" practices of any kind or risk losing their federal money.

The lawsuit, filed by the American Federation of Teachers union and the American Sociological Association, says the Education Department’s Feb. 14 memo violates the First and Fifth Amendments. Forcing schools to teach only the views supported by the federal government amounts to a violation of free speech, the organizations say, and the directive is so vague that schools don’t know what practices cross the line.

“This letter radically upends and re-writes otherwise well-established jurisprudence,” the lawsuit said. “No federal law prevents teaching about race and race-related topics, and the Supreme Court has not banned efforts to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in education.”

The memo, formally known as a Dear Colleague Letter, orders schools and universities to stop any practice that treats people differently because of their race. As a justification, it cites a Supreme Court decision banning the use of race in college admissions, saying the ruling applies more broadly to all federally funded education.

____

The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.