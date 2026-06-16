Trump moves oversight of special education and civil rights from the Education Department

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration is further dismantling the Department of Education, moving oversight of special education and civil rights to other agencies.

The Department of Justice will take on enforcement of civil rights in education, while the Department of Health and Human Services will oversee special education. The Trump administration made the announcement on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice also will take over work protecting student privacy and will provide some training and advisory help to schools.

Trump, a Republican, campaigned on shutting down the Education Department, saying he would "move education back to the states where it belongs." While only Congress can close the department, Trump's education secretary has formed agreements with other federal agencies to handle much of her department's work.

The Education Department already has offloaded its programs through 10 earlier agreements with other federal agencies, but the agencies involved in Tuesday’s announcement -- the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services and the Office for Civil Rights -- were among the most closely watched.

___

The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.