Trump turns to an Oklahoma senator with a fighter's reputation as his next choice to lead DHS

OKLAHOMA CITY — President Donald Trump's plans to nominate Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to take over as Homeland Security secretary follow a meteoric political rise for the plumbing company owner who was first elected to Congress in 2012.

Mullin, 48, has become one of Trump's fiercest defenders in the U.S. Senate and is now positioned to join his administration after the president on Thursday fired embattled Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who had come under mounting criticism over her leadership of the department.

A former mixed-martial arts fighter and collegiate wrestler, Mullin has earned a reputation as a fighter in the Senate and has grown friendlier with Trump since they attended an NCAA wrestling event together in Tulsa in 2023.

“Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, emerged from a crowded GOP field in 2022 to win Oklahoma's vacant U.S. Senate seat. He was running a successful plumbing company in Oklahoma — known for its red vans with "The Red Rooter" logo on the side — when he first ran for the U.S. House and painted himself as a political outsider fed up with government regulations strangling businesses like his.

He ultimately won the seat representing Oklahoma’s sprawling 2nd District, a rural seat that was once a Democratic stronghold but has become increasingly conservative over the last decade.

His fiery exchanges in the Senate included a 2023 hearing with the head of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, when Mullin told the union leader to "stand your butt up," before standing from his seat and appearing to take his ring off.

“If you want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults," Mullin told Sean O'Brien, the union's president, with whom Mullin had previously engaged in a back-and-forth on social media. "We can finish it here.”

Mullin initially vowed to only serve three terms in Congress, a promise he later broke when he announced plans to run again, saying then that he "didn't understand politics" when he originally made the initial pledge.

Mullin also has faced criticism for receiving at least $1.8 million from a federal rescue program designed to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed four separate businesses owned by Mullin received a total of between $800,000 and $1.9 million from the Paycheck Protection Program. A Mullin spokeswoman said at the time the congressman was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the companies and referred questions to the companies' chief financial officer.

Mullin has also leaned into his ancestry as a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and supported positions important to tribal citizens, such as advocating for tribal sovereignty. He also stumped for Trump in 2024 in Native communities in North Carolina.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.