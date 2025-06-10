Trump's actions in LA spur debate over deportation funds in his 'big, beautiful' bill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" in Congress includes more than tax breaks and spending cuts — it also seeks to pour billions of dollars into the administration's mass deportation agenda.

Republican leaders capitalized Tuesday on the demonstrations in Los Angeles, where groups of protesters are demonstrating against Trump's immigration raids at Home Depot and other places where migrants congregate, to make the case for swift passage of their sprawling 1,000-plus-page bill.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the One Big Beautiful Bill Act delivers "much-needed reinforcements," including 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, $45 billion to expand migrant detention facilities and billions more to carry out at least 1 million deportations "every single year."

“All you have to do is look at what’s happening in Los Angeles to realize that our law enforcement needs all the support that we can possibly give them,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

The focus on some $350 billion in national security funding comes as action on the massive package is lumbering along in Congress at a critical moment. Trump wants the bill on his desk by the Fourth of July. But Senate Republicans trying to heave it to passage over the objection of Democrats are also running up against objections from within their ranks over the details.

At the same time, Democrats are warning that Trump’s executive reach into California — sending in the National Guard over the governor’s objections and calling up the Marines — is inflaming tensions in what had been isolated protests in pockets of LA. They warned the president's heavy-handed approach has the potential to spread, if unchecked, to other communities nationwide.

“We are at a dangerous inflection point in our country,” said Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who represents the Los Angeles area.

“Trump created this political distraction to divide us and keep our focus away from his policies that are wreaking havoc on our economy and hurting working families," he said. "It’s a deliberate attempt by Trump to incite unrest, test the limits of executive power and distract from the lawlessness of his administration.”

At its core the bill extends some $4.5 trillion in existing tax breaks that would otherwise expire at the end of the year without action in Congress, cutting some $1.4 trillion in spending over the decade to help offset costs.

The Congressional Budget Office found the bill's changes to Medicaid and other programs would leave an estimated 10.9 million more people without health insurance and at least 3 million each month without food stamps from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. At the same time, CBO said the package will add some $2.4 trillion to deficits over the decade.

One emerging area of concern for Republican leaders has been the bill’s status before the Senate parliamentarian’s office, which assesses whether the package complies with the strict rules used for legislation under the so-called budget reconciliation process.

Late Monday, Republicans acknowledged potential “red flags” coming from the parliamentarian’s office that will require changes in the House bill before it can be sent to the Senate. Leaders are using the reconciliation process because it allows for simple majority passage in both chambers, were GOP majorities are razor-thin.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Republicans are preparing to address the concerns with a vote in the House, possibly as soon as this week, to change the package.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer seized on the House’s upcoming do-over vote as a chance for Republicans who are dissatisfied with the package to reassert their leverage and “force the bill back to the drawing board.”

“They say they don’t like parts of the bill — now is their opportunity to change it,” Schumer said.

On Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance was dispatched to speak with one GOP holdout, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who has pushed for deeper spending reductions in the bill to prevent skyrocketing deficits from adding to the nation’s $36 trillion debt load. Other Republican senators have raised concerns about the health care cuts.

But Republicans are in agreement on border security, deportation and military funding, over the objections of Democrats who fought vigorously during the committee process to strip those provisions from the bill.

The package includes about $150 billion for border security and deportation operations, including funding for hiring 10,000 new ICE officers — with what Johnson said are $10,000 hiring bonuses — as well as 3,000 new Border Patrol agents and other field operations and support staff.

There's also funding for a daily detention capacity for 100,000 migrants and for flights for 1 million deportations annually. The package includes $46 billion for construction of Trump’s long promised wall between the U.S.-Mexico border.

Additionally, the bill includes $150 billion for the Pentagon, with $5 billion for the military deployment in support of border security, along with nearly $25 billion for Trump’s “Golden Dome” defense system over the U.S. Separately, the bill adds another $21 billion for the Coast Guard.

Democrats have argued against the deportations, and warned that Trump appears to be stirring up protests so he can clamp down on migrant communities.

Rep. Nanette Barragan — whose district represents the suburban city of Paramount, where the weekend Home Depot raid touched off protests — implored Americans: “Listen to the words of this administration: They’re using words like insurrection. They’re using words like invasion.”

She warned the administration is laying the groundwork for even steeper actions.

“That’s a concern,” she said. “That is dangerous. It’s wrong.”

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.

