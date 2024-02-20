White House is distributing $5.8 billion from the infrastructure law for water projects

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it is distributing another $5.8 billion for water infrastructure projects around the country, paid for by one of its key legislative victories.

The new allocations will go to projects in all 50 states, bringing the total awarded to states for water infrastructure projects to $22 billion. The money comes from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed into law during his first year in office, according to the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will formally unveil the plans at an event in Pittsburgh later Tuesday.

The infrastructure law includes over $50 billion to upgrade America’s water infrastructure, and is touted by the Biden administration as the largest investment in clean water in American history.

The White House said Tuesday's announcement includes $3.2 billion for what's known as the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that can be used for upgrades to water treatment plants, water distribution and piping systems, and lead pipe replacement. It also includes $1 billion for seven major rural water projects, and $1 billion in support for Great Lakes drinking water projects.

