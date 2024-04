Reaction to the death of O.J. Simpson after prostate cancer. He was 76. Simpson's family announced the news on his X account. Relatives said he died Wednesday.

“I feel that the system failed Nicole Brown Simpson and failed battered women everywhere. I don’t mourn for O.J. Simpson. I do mourn for Nicole Brown Simpson and her family and they should be remembered.” — Attorney Gloria Allred, who once represented Nicole's family, on ABC News.

“The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years. It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.” — Fred Goldman, father of Ron Goldman, to NBC News.

“O.J. Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards. His on-field contributions will be preserved in the hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio.” — Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter, in a statement.

“He died without penance. We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it.” — David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for the Goldman family who has been seeking since 2008 to collect the civil judgment in the Ron Goldman case, in a statement.

"Cookie and I are praying for O.J. Simpson's children ... and his grandchildren following his passing. I know this is a difficult time." — Magic Johnson, on X.

“R.I.P. Nordberg. ‘His acting was a lot like his murdering: He got away with it, but no one believed him.’” — David Zucker, who directed Simpson in two “Naked Gun” movies, on social media.

"Good Riddance #OJSimpson" — Caitlyn Jenner, on X.

“Our thoughts are with his families during this difficult time, obviously with his family and loved ones, and I’ll say this. I know that they have asked for some privacy and so we’re going to respect that.” — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to reporters.

“Foremost, I’d like to express my condolences to the children, to Sydney and Justin, to Jason and Arnelle. They lost their father, and that is never easy. I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans, to Fred and to Kim. I hope you find closure. And finally, to the family of the beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson, may we always cherish her memories. Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright, and may we never forget her.” — Kato Kaelin, a struggling actor who lived in a guest house on OJ's property and testified at the criminal trial, on Instagram. ___

“I’m sad because, when people die you go `Oh, God, that’s terrible.’ But what happened to him, and maybe he brought it upon himself, but he was an icon in the nation. And he meant a lot (to) people doing those commercials. He did a lot for the Black race even though he didn’t know it. He wasn’t Muhammad Ali or anything, but he was doing things for athletes and not just Black athletes, but he kicked us into a really big thing. That’s what I think of him. He was a groundbreaker.” — Joe DeLamielleure, Hall of Fame offensive lineman, Simpson teammate in Buffalo, by phone to The Associated Press.

"The Heisman Trophy Trust mourns the passing of 1968 Heisman Trophy winner OJ Simpson. We extend our sympathy to his family." — Official Heisman Trophy account on X.

“We really didn’t get along in the beginning. But eventually we became roommates and everything. So we had an outstanding relationship. We did a lot of things together. We went through a lot when he had his good years in Buffalo.” — Booker Edgerson, Simpson teammate in Buffalo, by phone to The Associated Press.

“OJ Simpson played an important role in exposing the racial divisions in America. His trial also exposed police corruption among some officials in the Los Angeles Police Department. He will leave a mixed legacy. Great athlete. Many people think he was guilty. Some think he was innocent.” — Attorney Alan Dershowitz, an adviser on Simpson’s legal “dream team,” by phone to The Associated Press.

