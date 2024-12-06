Recalls

F&S Fresh Foods Recalls Mediterranean Inspired Party Tray Because of Possible Health Risk Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

F&S Fresh Foods, Riverside, CA is recalling Mediterranean Inspired Party Tray 22 oz. The recall was initiated after F&SFresh Foods was notified that Grecian Delight Tzatziki sauce supplied to F&S Fresh Foods may be contaminated with
Salmonella because it contains cucumbers recalled by Sunfed Produce

