April 3, 2025 – T.W. Garner Food Company is recalling select lots and sizes (see below table) of Texas Pete® Habanero Buffalo Sauce because bottles may contain Sriracha Sauce. The Sriracha Sauce contains sulfites which are not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity t
Recalls
T.W. Garner Food Company Issues Recall on Texas Pete® Habanero Buffalo Sauce Due To Potential Presence of Undeclared Sulfites and Sweet CHAbanero Sweet Sriracha Habanero Sauce Due To Mislabeling
0