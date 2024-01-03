Sections
Recalls
Win Luck贸易公司对干梅子中未申报的亚硫酸盐发出过敏警报
January 03, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
January 03, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
位于新泽西州巴约讷的Win Luck贸易公司正在召回其“梅子女王”干梅子，因为它们可能含有未申报的亚硫酸盐。对亚硫酸盐过敏的人如果食用该产品，会有严重或危及生命的过敏反应的风险。
Winter weather system headed to North Carolina
Rock Hill fishermen catch record-breaking catfish in Catawba River
Multiple people shot at Iowa high school; shooter identified, sheriff says
Dozens of jobs in limbo amid changeover at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Harding University High School principal announces resignation