Residents of San Francisco Bay Area jolted awake by 4.3 magnitude earthquake

BERKELEY, Calif. — (AP) — Residents across the San Francisco Bay Area were jolted awake early Monday by a moderate earthquake that was felt widely across the region.

The 4.3 magnitude quake hit shortly before 3 a.m. just east-southeast of Berkeley, across the bay from San Francisco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, or USGS.

No injuries or major damage was reported, but some businesses said windows were broken and merchandise tumbled from shelves.

“Things were shaking in our newsroom,” posted Dave Clark, a news anchor for KTVU-TV. “It caught everyone off guard.”

Bay Area Rapid Transit trains ran with delays for several hours as crews made safety inspections of the tracks systemwide. BART said trains returned to regular service around midday.

People reported feeling shaking as far away as Salinas, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) to the south, according to media reports.

“As far as earthquakes go, this is kind of the ones where people feel them, but there's not a whole lot of impacts to them,” said Brayden Murdock of the National Weather Service in Monterey.

The USGS said the last quake of a similar size near Berkeley was a magnitude 4.4 that hit on Jan. 4, 2018.

