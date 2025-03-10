Rocky Mount 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Rocky Mount, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Saturday, while the low is 36 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 1 day this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 60 °F, low of 36 °F (34% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:28 AM, sunset at 7:14 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 68 °F, low of 43 °F (32% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:27 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 74 °F, low of 50 °F (38% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:26 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 71 °F, low of 54 °F (45% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 72 °F, low of 53 °F (50% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:23 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 79 °F, low of 55 °F (48% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:21 AM, sunset at 7:18 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 73 °F, low of 60 °F (75% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:20 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM