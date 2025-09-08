Balzan prizes of nearly $1 million awarded for democracy studies and advances in leukemia treatment

MILAN — (AP) — American historian Josiah Ober, whose studies of Athenian democracy provide insights into current political crises, and U.S. immunologist Carl H. June, whose work on gene-modified cell therapy offers hope for future cures of autoimmune diseases, were awarded the 2025 Balzan Prizes.

The Switzerland-based Balzan Foundation makes four awards each year in the humanities and hard sciences, announced in the northern Italian city of Milan. Winners receive 800,000 Swiss francs (about $940,000), half of which must be used to support projects by young researchers. The prizes will be presented in Bern, Switzerland on Nov. 14.

The other recipients were Rosalind Krauss, a Columbia University art historian cited for her role in establishing the field of contemporary art history, and French physicist Christophe Salomon, for his work revolutionizing the ultra-precise measurement of time, the Balzan Foundation announced Monday.

Ober, a classics professor at Stanford University and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, was cited for “groundbreaking research” identifying factors behind the success of Athenian democracy, and drawing comparisons with the present day, the foundation said.

“The relevance of the topic is more than obvious, because it is clear in recent times that the Western form of democracy, long considered a model for ideal government, is truly in crisis, adding to the desire to study historic precedents to better understand the deep social and cultural transformations under way,’’ said Christoph Riedweg, a Swiss scholar who read the citations.

June, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, was recognized for having invented a genetically engineered cellular therapy called CAR-T cells that has contributed to the treatment of childhood and adult leukemia, and holds promise for the treatment of autoimmune disease and solid tumors.

June runs a lab at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine that focuses on designing new engineered receptors for T-cells and developing improved delivery methods for use in cancer treatment.

“June’s pioneering discovery has had a cascading effect that has generated new versions of the Car-T cells and to engineer new responses in cells,’’ said presenter Alberto Mantovani, an Italian immunologist. “The hope is that the CAR-T cells will help us to treat and heal autoimmune diseases,’’ for which currently there are no cures.

Next year’s prizes will be awarded in the social science of digital technology, Jewish studies, biodegradable polymers from renewable sources and molecular evolution.

The Balzan Foundation also will make an additional award for Humanity, Peace and Fraternity among People.

