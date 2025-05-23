12 people injured in stabbing at Hamburg train station, authorities say

BERLIN — (AP) — An assailant stabbed people at the central railway station in the German city of Hamburg on Friday, injuring 12 people — six of them critically, authorities said.

A suspect in the attack was arrested, police said in a post on the social network X on Friday evening.

Hamburg's fire service said that six people sustained life-threatening injuries, while another three were seriously injured and three had slight injuries, German news agency dpa reported.

Authorities didn't give any information on the suspect or details of the attack.

The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany's second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains.

