An unknown number of people are being treated after a shooting at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — A shooting Thursday on the Florida State University campus sent an unknown number of people to a nearby hospital, a medical center spokesperson said.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was receiving and treating people affected by the shooting, said Sarah Cannon, a hospital spokesperson. She said the hospital cannot yet confirm the number of people in care, and said the details are still unfolding.

Ambulances, fire trucks and patrol vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies raced toward the campus that sits just west of Florida's state capital after the university issued an active shooter alert midday Thursday, saying police were responding near the student union.

“Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding,” Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on X.

Hundreds of students streamed away from the direction of the student union. Students were glued to their phones, some visibly emotional, while others hugged each other. Dozens gathered near the music school waiting for news.

Junior Joshua Sirmans, 20, was in the university’s main library when he said alarms began going off warning of an active shooter. Law enforcement officers escorted him and other students out of the library with their hands over their heads, he said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a social media post that the Justice Department is in touch with FBI agents who are on the scene.

Students and faculty were instructed to seek shelter and await further instructions.

“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert said.

