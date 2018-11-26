Fire damages South Carolina BBQ restaurant

News outlets reported the Charleston Fire Department was called to Rodney Scott's BBQ late Sunday morning and quickly extinguished the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Officials said staff members preparing two hogs noticed excessive smoke followed by flames from the smoker. They called the fire department when they were unable to contain the fire.
An electrician was called to assess damaged wiring.
The fire marshal's division will determine a more precise cause of the fire.
Restaurant spokeswoman Sarah Sporn said restaurant operations were not affected.
The smokehouse pit is one of five at the restaurant and is separate from the main restaurant dining area.
