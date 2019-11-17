Francis Marion names building after Sen. Leatherman

University trustees voted Thursday to name the school's new Medical Education Complex after Republican Sen. Hugh Leatherman and his wife, Jean.
Leatherman is from Florence and is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
The Morning News of Florence also reports that trustees voted to extend the contract of Francis Marion University President Fred Carter for three more years through the summer of 2026.
Carter has been president of the school for 20 years. He is both the longest serving president at the university and the longest serving current president of any college in South Carolina.
___
Information from: Morning News, http://www.scnow.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}