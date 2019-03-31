HARDEEVILLE, S.C. - Authorities say the last of five inmates who escaped from a North Carolina jail last week has been captured.
The Nash County Sheriff's Office says that the last inmate, 23-year-old Laquaris Rashad Battle, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
The sheriff's office says another passenger in the same vehicle was charged with cocaine possession.
Battle and four other inmates escaped March 25 by making a hole in an exercise-yard fence. Four of the five inmates were captured within a day of the escape.
