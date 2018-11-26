Man dies after shooting in South Carolina parking lot

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis told news outlets the shooting happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Another officer said the victim was a 32-year-old man whose name has not been released yet.
Lieutenant Command Duty Officer Patrick McLaughlin said the man was walking from a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant to his car with his children when he was shot. No other injuries were reported.
McLaughlin said the shooting did not appear to be a random event.
No arrests have been reported.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
