S. Carolina woman dies after being pulled from burning home

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kent Dill said in a news release that 52-year-old Elizabeth Scott of Fountain Inn died Thursday at a hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
Dill said Scott had been pulled from a burning home in Fountain Inn early Wednesday afternoon. She had been taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital before being flown to Doctors Hospital burn center in Augusta.
Her death is being investigated by Fountain Inn police, the coroner's office and the State Law Enforcement Division.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
