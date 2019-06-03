South Carolina trooper shot following traffic stop

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the officer-involved shooting happened Sunday evening in York County. The shooting happened following a traffic stop.
The department says both the trooper and a suspect were taken to a hospital.
The trooper has not been identified.
Law enforcement officials have not released more details about how the shooting happened.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
