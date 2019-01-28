  • Winning numbers drawn in 'Palmetto Cash 5' game

    By: The Associated Press

    Updated:
    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Palmetto Cash 5" game were:

    03-17-20-23-34, Power-Up: 2

    (three, seventeen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories