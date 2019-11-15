  • Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

    By: The Associated Press

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

    1-1-4-5

    (one, one, four, five)

