Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing can wear street clothes in court amid 'extraordinary' attention

SALT LAKE CITY — The 22-year-old Utah man charged with killing Charlie Kirk can appear in court wearing street clothes but must be physically restrained due to security concerns, a judge ruled Monday.

Attorneys for Tyler Robinson argued images of him shackled and in jail clothing would spread widely in a case with extensive press coverage and public interest, which they said could prejudice future jurors.

Judge Tony Graf agreed to make some allowances to protect Robinson's presumption of innocence before a trial, agreeing that the case has drawn “extraordinary" public and media attention.

“Mr. Robinson shall be dressed as one who is presumed innocent,” Graf said during a virtual court hearing.

Utah prosecutors have charged Robinson with aggravated murder in the the Sept. 10 shooting of the conservative activist on a Utah college campus and plan to seek the death penalty.

While Robinson has no prior criminal history, Graf said the charges he faces are extremely serious and present safety concerns in the courtroom. It's the court's highest priority to protect the attorneys, court staff and Robinson himself during what could be emotional hearings, Graf said before denying Robinson's request to appear without restraints. He did, however, prohibit members of the media from photographing or filming Robinson's restraints.

Robinson is accused of firing a fatal gunshot at Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump who worked to steer young voters toward conservatism, from a rooftop overlooking a crowded courtyard at Utah Valley University in Orem. He was arrested the following night when he showed up with his parents at his hometown sheriff's office in southwest Utah, more than a three-hour drive from the site of the shooting, to turn himself in.

As law enforcement agencies were scouring the state for the shooter, Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby said he received a phone call from a retired deputy saying he knew who killed Kirk. Robinson's family had reached out to the retired deputy, who they knew through their involvement with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and worked with him to help negotiate a peaceful surrender.

“Part of the negotiation of getting him to bring himself in was that, that we would treat it as delicate and as soft as possible to make him feel comfortable to where he would show up at my office,” Brooksby said just after the arrest.

Prosecutors have since revealed incriminating text messages and DNA evidence that they say connect Robinson to the killing.

Robinson reportedly texted his romantic partner that he targeted Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred.”

Graf ordered Robinson to appear on Jan. 16 and Jan. 30 for his first in-person public hearings. He appeared Monday from jail on a blacked out screen and spoke only to confirm he was present.

