TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan is choosing mayors, council members and other local leaders across its 22 cities and counties in an election Saturday that will test whether the ruling party can notch some wins at the local level.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. and are set to close at 4 p.m. Results normally are tallied and announced the same day. Winners will serve four-year terms.

Unlike presidential elections, when relations with China and Beijing’s pressure on the island are major issues, Saturday’s vote is focused more on local concerns, including social welfare benefits and other issues affecting people’s daily lives.

But China has not been entirely absent from the debate. Taiwanese authorities have accused Beijing of attempting to sow distrust in the island’s electoral system, allegations that Chinese authorities have rejected.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense counted some 33 sorties from China's People’s Liberation Army warplanes between Friday and Saturday flying toward Taiwan, including bombers and fighter jets.

Saturday's elections feature candidates mostly from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party or the Nationalist Party, also known as the Kuomintang or KMT. Traditionally, the KMT has performed well in local elections. In 2022, the DPP won in only five out of 22 localities.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has campaigned for DPP candidates, appearing Thursday night to support his party's mayoral candidate in Taoyuan City.

Taiwan is a self-ruled democracy, which Beijing claims. Ahead of its elections, its government warned the public to be vigilant of any fake claims on social media, citing continuous Chinese disinformation efforts.

The capital Taipei is traditionally a KMT stronghold, but the DPP's mayoral candidate Puma Shen has been viewed as a strong challenger to incumbent Mayor Chiang Wan-an.

Other notable races are in New Taipei City and Kaohsiung. New Taipei City’s incumbent mayor is from the KMT, while Kaohsiung’s mayoral office is held by the DPP.

A third party, the Taiwan People’s Party, is running in some smaller races and supports the KMT’s candidate in the Taipei mayoral race.

Across Taipei, colorful banners promoting each candidate blanket the otherwise dull brown and gray surfaces of buildings.

Voter Chang Li-fen went to her Taipei polling place early Saturday morning. Declining to name the candidate, she said she voted for the person she thinks will be the best for the economy.

“If the Taiwan economy is good, only then will people be able to live well,” she said. “In France and in Italy, people are protesting because of energy costs, which raised the cost of living, so I think the economy is most important.”

Candidates held rallies Friday in a last-minute bid for votes.

Puma Shen traveled in a motorcade across the city stopping for 15 minutes at a time to greet the crowds of supporters lining the street, many of whom came ahead of time to specific spots his campaign had outlined on a map.

Incumbent Chiang Wan-an held a rally with supporters at night with other KMT city council members, with his supporters waving balloons, flags and light-up sticks to cheer him on.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.