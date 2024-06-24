Indonesia says a cyberattack has compromised its data center but it won't pay the $8 million ransom

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesia's national data center has been compromised by a hacking group asking for a $8 million ransom that the government won't pay, authorities said Monday.

The cyberattack has disrupted services of more than 200 government agencies at both the national and regional levels since June 20, said Samuel Abrijani Pangerapan, the director general of informatics applications with the Communications and Informatics Ministry.

Some government services have returned — immigration services at airports and elsewhere are now functional — but efforts continue at restoring other services such as investment licensing, Pangerapan told reporters.

The attackers have held data hostage and offered a key for access in return for the $8 million ransom, said PT Telkom Indonesia’s director of network & IT solutions, Herlan Wijanarko, without giving further details.

Wijanarko said the company, in collaboration with authorities at home and abroad, is investigating and trying to break the encryption that made data inaccessible.

Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi told journalists that the government won’t pay the ransom.

“We have tried our best to carry out recovery while the (National Cyber ​​and Crypto Agency) is currently carrying out forensics,” Setiadi added.

The head of that agency, Hinsa Siburian, said they had detected samples of the Lockbit 3.0 ransomware.

