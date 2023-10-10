¡Celebra el Día de Muertos junto a Telemundo Charlotte!

La Coalición Latinoamericana y Telemundo Charlotte te invitan a la celebración anual del Día de Muertos en Camp North End, el 4 de noviembre.

evento comenzará a partir del mediodía en 300 Camp Rd, en Charlotte. La entrada y el estacionamiento son gratis y toda la familia estaa’ invitada ¡Ven a festejar una de las tradiciones mexicanas más populares y divertidas!

Como en años anteriores, este 2023 se espera una amplia participación de grupos de bailes, desfiles y artistas locales. ¡No faltes!

Día de Muertos

DÓNDE: Camp North End

HORA: 12pm – 8pm

ENTRADA: Gratuita

The Latin American Coalition and Telemundo Charlotte invite you to the annual Day of the Dead festival on November 4th.

The event kicks off at noon at Camp North End in Charlotte. Admission and parking are free and the whole family is welcome. Come celebrate one of the most popular Mexican traditions!

As in previous years, attendees will enjoy a wide range of musical performances, dance groups, parades, and local artists!

