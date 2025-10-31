Despensas de alimentos en nuestra área

Hay docenas de despensas de alimentos que están disponibles en nuestra zona para ayudar a las personas que lo necesitan. Aquí está una lista de recursos disponibles, no se olviden de llamar antes para confirmar que hay alimentos disponibles.
Despensas de alimentos en Carolina del Norte
Abernathy Memorial United Methodist Church/Wrights Food Pantry - 828-879-8894
960 Malcolm Blvd., Connelly Springs, NC, 28612
Anson Crisis Ministry - 704-694-2445
117 North Rutherford St., Wadesboro, NC, 28170
Ashure Ministry - 828-465-1702
245 East North St., Newton, NC, 28658
Baptist Sharing House - 704-786-9171
117 Peachtree Ave., Concord, NC, 28025
Belmont Community Organization - 704-825-4526
91 E. Catawba St., Belmont, NC, 28012
Berean SDA Community Center - 704-377-6313
1801 Double Oaks Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28206
Burke United Christian Ministries - 828-433-8075
305 B West Union St., Morganton, NC, 28655
Centro Comunitario Camino - 704-596-5606
133 Stetson Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262
Calvary Nazarene Church - 704-536-6485
4000 N Sharon Amity Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28205
Care to Share Outreach Center - 980-430-5913
5232 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC, 28215
Catholic Charities - 704-370-3262
1123 S. Church Street, Charlotte, NC, 28203
Champion House - 980-415-8113
2230 West Sugar Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28262
Christian Mission Charlotte - 704-334-5736
2400 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28208
Christ the King Church - 704-587-0073
13501 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC, 28278
Common Heart at Millgrove - 704-218-9060
7311 Mill Grove Road, Indian Trail, NC, 28079
Common Heart Common Cupboard - 704-218-9060
116A Business Park Drive, Indian Trail, NC, 28079
Common Heart at Union United Methodist Church - 704-218-9060
6315 New Town Road, Waxhaw, NC, 28173
Community Chest Food Pantry - 980-280-6806
274 Langtree Road, Mooresville, NC, 28117
Community Relief Organization - 704-827-0450
2120 Spring St., Mt. Holly, NC, 28120
Cooperative Christian Ministries - 828-327-0979
31 1st Ave. SE, Hickory, NC, 28602
Cooperative Christian Ministry Cupboard of Love - 704-782-1423
273 Hwy. 49 South, Concord, NC, 28025
Cooperative Christian Ministry Helping Hands - 704-786-4709
1209 1/4 Bernard St., Kannapolis, NC, 28083
Covenant Presbyterian Samaritan Station - 704-932-7522
5835 Charlie Walker Road, Kannapolis, NC, 28081
Crisis Assistance Ministry (Gastonia) - 704-867-6076
805 W. Airline Ave., Gastonia, NC, 28052
Dallas Christian Ministries - 704-922-1236
305 E. Trade St., Dallas, NC, 28034
Drexel First Baptist Church - 828-437-3351
200 South Main, Drexel, NC, 28619
East Burke Christian Ministry - 828-397-7074
103 3rd Ave. SE, Hildebran, NC, 28637
Faith CME Church - 704-597-8249
457 Wellingford St., Charlotte, NC, 28213
Feed-A-Family Center
560 Airport Road, Rockingham, NC 2837
Feeding Kannapolis Hunger -
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Feed My Sheep - 704-537-5439
6116 Vernedale Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28212
Feed My Lambs - 704-695-1820
2290 Hwy. 74, Wadesboro, NC, 28170
Feed the Souls Food Pantry at Bethel Church - 704-888-2653
12700 Idlebrook Road, Midland, NC, 28107
Freedom Christian Worship Center - 704-640-5857
509 China Grove Highway E., Rockwell, NC, 28138
God’s Lighthouse Outreach Center - 980-309-0881
4409 Hovis Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28208
Grateful Heart Community Services - 704-202-9226
706 Dunns Mountain Road, Salisbury, NC, 28146
Harbor Baptist Church - 704-596-2992
5801 Old Concord Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28213
Harrisburg Crisis Assistance Ministry - 704-455-2311
4560 Hwy 49 S., Harrisburg, NC 28075
Hearts United for Good - 704-626-5980
2920 N Tryon St., Charlotte, NC, 28206
The Help Center Charlotte - 980-486-9054
9731 Southern Pine Blvd, Suite J, Charlotte, NC, 28273
Help Ministries of Troutman - 704-528-0779
235 Lytton St., Troutman, NC, 28166
Hickory Church of Christ - 828-464-4983
1218 Fairgrove Church Road, Hickory, NC, 28602
Hickory Seventh-Day Adventist Spanish Church - 828-428-3255
1070 18th St., Drive NE, Hickory, NC, 28601
Hope Street Food Pantry - 704-584-9073
4100 Johnston Oehler Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28269
If My People Mission Center - 704-756-5176
2511 Lucena St., Charlotte, NC, 28206
Kings Church Inc. Outreach - 704-858-7460
7003 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28216
Kings Mountain Crisis Ministry - 704-739-7256
208 N. Cleveland Ave., Kings Mountain, NC, 28086
Liberty Baptist Church - 704-399-0142
3000 Sam Wilson Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28214
Light of Christ Ministry - 704-730-8003
106 Payne Road, Kings Mountain, NC, 28086
Lion of Judah Outreach Corp. - 704-907-4076
3325 Donovan Place, Charlotte, NC, 28215
Macedonia Baptist Church - 704-392-8496
1401 Hateras Ave., Charlotte, NC, 28216
Mount Pleasant Food Ministry - 980-621-8634
8615 Park Drive, Mt. Pleasant, NC, 28124
New Covenant Church (Gastonia) - 704-865-7729
631 Efird St., Gastonia, NC, 28054
New Shilo Baptist Church - 704-588-4140
2601 Elmin St., Charlotte, NC, 28208
Northside Charlotte - 704-596-4856
333 Jeremiah Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28262
Nourish Up - 704-523-4333
Call for location information
Oak Grove United Methodist Church - 704-596-4084
6440 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC, 28269
Oak Ridge Baptist Church - 828-874-0891
7449 Oak Ridge Church Road, Connelly Springs, NC, 28612
Operation Bread Basket - 704-784-2581
212 Broad Street SW, Concord, NC, 28025
Our Lady of Guadalupe - 704-391-3732
6212 Tuckaseegee Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28214
The Outreach Center - 828-439-8300
510 E Fleming Drive, Morganton, NC, 28655
Pineville Church of Nazarene - 704-542-3618
8614 Pineville Matthews Road, Pineville, NC, 28226
Pleasant View Baptist Church - 828-437-3469
1834 US 70 East, Morganton, NC, 28655
Reeder Memorial Baptist Church - 704-802-9548
3713 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28216
Rock Hill Seventh-Day Adventist - 704-307-8925
2500 McLean Road, Charlotte, NC, 28213
Rowan Helping Ministries - 704-637-6838
226 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC, 28144
Sacred Souls United Church of Christ - 980-301-5863
2127 Eastway Dr., Charlotte, NC, 28205
Salvation Army Salisbury - 704-636-6491
620 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC, 28144
Sandy Ridge Wesleyan - 828-291-2426
3105 36th Ave. Pl NW, Hickory, NC, 28601
Seventh Day Adventist - 704-492-2083
4620 E. WT Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC, 28210
Shady Grove/Washington Missionary - 704-477-0260
339 Shady Grove Road, Kings Mountain, NC, 28086
Shadybrook Baptist Church (Kannapolis) - 704-392-6169
1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, NC, 28081
South Caldwell Christian Ministries - 828-396-4000
5 Quarry Road, Granite Fall, NC, 28630
St Mark’s UMC - 704-523-7483
917 Clanton Rd., Charlotte, NC, 28217
St. Charles Borromeo Church - 828-437-3108
728 W. Union St., Morganton, NC, 28655
Star Faith Ministries - 704-249-2485
212 Voncannon Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28216
Thomas Rogers Food Pantry - 704-746-6034
2005 Claude Austin Road, Monroe, NC, 28112
Union County DSS/Pantry - 704-296-4312
1212 Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC, 28111
Union Road Church - 704-864-9493
2315 Union Road, Gastonia, NC, 28054
Despensas de alimentos en Carolina del Sur
Calvary Baptist - 803-328-1156
842 Cauthen Street, Rock Hill, SC, 29730
Care and Rescue Center of York County - 803-322-5361
1106 Edward St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730
Catawba Indian Nation - 803-366-4792
996 Avenue of the Nations, Rock Hill, SC, 29730
Fort Mill Care Center - 803-547-7620
818 Tom Hall Street, Suite 112, Fort Mill, SC, 29708
KARE - 803-475-4173
208 E. Marion St., Kershaw, SC, 29067
Pilgrims’ Inn - 803-327-4227
236 W. Main St., Rock Hill, SC, 29731
True Word of God - 803-526-3280
102 Watson St., Clover, SC, 29710
Ultimate Life Ministries - 803-802-2641
377 Rubin Center Drive, Suite 125, Fort Mill, SC, 29708
Comedores Sociales en Carolina del Norte
Varios comedores sociales están proporcionando almuerzo o cena para llevar y otros alimentos. Pueden llamar para confirmar si el local está abierto y si tienen alimentos.
Angels and Sparrows Soup Kitchen - 704-918-0122
514 N. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078
Casa Aguilar - 828-838-1010
2916 N. Center St. Hickory, NC. 28601
*Una comida gratis para menores de edad y ancianos desde el 3 de noviembre hasta que regresen los beneficios SNAP
The Corner Table - 828-464-0355
122 North Main St., Newton, NC, 28658
The Final Harvest Ministries - 704-499-2424
1200 Alleghany Street, Charlotte, NC, 28208
Hickory Soup Kitchen - 828-327-4828
131 Main Ave. NE, Hickory, NC, 28601
Roof Above - 704-347-0278
945 N College St., Charlotte, NC, 28206
Salvation Army Hickory - 828-324-6919
780 3rd Ave. Pl SE, Hickory, NC, 28601
Shady Grove United Methodist - 828-238-1143
6908 Oak Ridge Ch. Road, Connelly Springs, NC, 28612
South Side Community Outreach SK - 704-792-5586
157 Columbus Ave., China Grove, NC, 28023
Community Shelter of Union County - 704-289-5300
160 Meadow Street, Monroe, NC 28110
Comedores Sociales en Carolina del Sur
Covenant Presbyterian Church - 803-366-1979
1830 Celanese Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29732
Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen - 803-366-4142
902 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC, 29730
