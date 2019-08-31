Dutch Results

AMSTERDAM (AP)- Results from Dutch football:
Willem II 2, FC Emmen 1
Heracles Almelo 1, Vitesse Arnhem 1
PSV Eindhoven vs. FC Groningen ppd.
SC Heerenveen 0, FC Twente 0
RKC Waalwijk 0, ADO Den Haag 3
Utrecht 1, VVV Venlo 2
FC Zwolle 2, Sparta 2
Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. AZ Alkmaar ppd.
FC Emmen 1, FC Zwolle 3
SC Heerenveen 1, Fortuna Sittard 1
FC Groningen 1, Heracles Almelo 2
ADO Den Haag 1, VVV Venlo 0
FC Twente (Netherlands) vs. Utrecht (Netherlands),
Sparta (Netherlands) vs. Ajax (Netherlands),
Willem II (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands),
Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands),
RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands),Netherlands Eredivisie
Saturday's Matches
Sunday's Matches
Friday's Match
Saturday's Matches
Sunday's Matches
