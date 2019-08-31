  • Dutch Results

    Updated:

    AMSTERDAM (AP) - Results from Dutch football:

    Willem II 2, FC Emmen 1

    Heracles Almelo 1, Vitesse Arnhem 1

    PSV Eindhoven vs. FC Groningen ppd.

    SC Heerenveen 0, FC Twente 0

    RKC Waalwijk 0, ADO Den Haag 3

    Utrecht 1, VVV Venlo 2

    FC Zwolle 2, Sparta 2

    Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. AZ Alkmaar ppd.

    FC Emmen 1, FC Zwolle 3

    SC Heerenveen 1, Fortuna Sittard 1

    FC Groningen 1, Heracles Almelo 2

    ADO Den Haag 1, VVV Venlo 0

    FC Twente (Netherlands) vs. Utrecht (Netherlands),

    Sparta (Netherlands) vs. Ajax (Netherlands),

    Willem II (Netherlands) vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam (Netherlands),

    Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) vs. AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands),

    RKC Waalwijk (Netherlands) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands),

    Netherlands Eredivisie

    Saturday's Matches

    Sunday's Matches

    Friday's Match

    Saturday's Matches

    Sunday's Matches

