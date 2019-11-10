  • Japanese Standings

    Vissel Kobe 2, Vegalta Sendai 0

    Consadole Sapporo 3, Nagoya Grampus 0

    Shimizu S-Pulse 1, Jubilo Iwata 2

    Sagan Tosu 1, Yokohama F. Marinos 2

    Cerezo Osaka 1, Matsumoto Yamaga F.C. 1

    Kawasaki Frontale 2, Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1

    Oita Trinita 0, FC Tokyo 2

    Shonan Bellmare 0, Gamba Osaka 3

    Urawa Reds 0, Kawasaki Frontale 2

    Kashima Antlers 0, Kawasaki Frontale 2

    Yokohama F. Marinos 4, Consadole Sapporo 2

    Jubilo Iwata 0, FC Tokyo 1

    Nagoya Grampus 3, Vissel Kobe 0

    Cerezo Osaka 1, Shonan Bellmare 0

    Vegalta Sendai 2, Shimizu S-Pulse 0

    Oita Trinita 2, Gamba Osaka 1

    Sagan Tosu (Japan) vs. Matsumoto Yamaga F.C. (Japan), 0600 GMT

    J.League

    Saturday, Nov. 2

    Sunday, Nov. 3

    Tuesday, Nov. 5

    Saturday, Nov. 9

    Sunday, Nov. 10

