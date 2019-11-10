Japanese Standings

___
Vissel Kobe 2, Vegalta Sendai 0
Consadole Sapporo 3, Nagoya Grampus 0
Shimizu S-Pulse 1, Jubilo Iwata 2
Sagan Tosu 1, Yokohama F. Marinos 2
Cerezo Osaka 1, Matsumoto Yamaga F.C. 1
Kawasaki Frontale 2, Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1
Oita Trinita 0, FC Tokyo 2
Shonan Bellmare 0, Gamba Osaka 3
Urawa Reds 0, Kawasaki Frontale 2
Kashima Antlers 0, Kawasaki Frontale 2
Yokohama F. Marinos 4, Consadole Sapporo 2
Jubilo Iwata 0, FC Tokyo 1
Nagoya Grampus 3, Vissel Kobe 0
Cerezo Osaka 1, Shonan Bellmare 0
Vegalta Sendai 2, Shimizu S-Pulse 0
Oita Trinita 2, Gamba Osaka 1
Sagan Tosu (Japan) vs. Matsumoto Yamaga F.C. (Japan), 0600 GMTJ.League
Saturday, Nov. 2
Sunday, Nov. 3
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Saturday, Nov. 9
Sunday, Nov. 10
