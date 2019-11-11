  • LPGA Vare Trophy Standings

    1. Jin Young Ko, 69.052

    2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.361

    3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.507

    4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.606

    5. Nelly Korda, 69.729

    6. Minjee Lee, 69.758

    7. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.767

    8. Mi Jung Hur, 69.817

    9. Carlota Ciganda, 69.917

    10. Amy Yang, 70

    10. Sei Young Kim, 70

    12. Ariya Jutanugarn, 70.029

    13. Inbee Park, 70.098

    14. Jessica Korda, 70.175

    15. Danielle Kang, 70.197

    Through Nov. 10

