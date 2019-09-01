Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .335; Brantley, Houston, .329; Alberto, Baltimore, .323; Devers, Boston, .321; Martinez, Boston, .317; Bogaerts, Boston, .312; Cruz, Minnesota, .309; Gurriel, Houston, .309; Altuve, Houston, .302; Polanco, Minnesota, .302.
RUNS_Betts, Boston, 123; Devers, Boston, 113; Trout, Los Angeles, 106; Bregman, Houston, 105; Bogaerts, Boston, 102; Semien, Oakland, 98; LeMahieu, New York, 96; C.Santana, Cleveland, 96; Kepler, Minnesota, 94; Villar, Baltimore, 93.
RBI_Devers, Boston, 104; Bogaerts, Boston, 103; J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 94; Martinez, Boston, 93; Rosario, Minnesota, 92; Cruz, Minnesota, 91.
HITS_Devers, Boston, 176; Merrifield, Kansas City, 173; LeMahieu, New York, 171; Brantley, Houston, 165; Bogaerts, Boston, 164; Polanco, Minnesota, 164; Martinez, Boston, 158; Gurriel, Houston, 155; Betts, Boston, 154; J.Abreu, Chicago, 152; Semien, Oakland, 152.
DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 48; Devers, Boston, 48; Betts, Boston, 39; Brantley, Houston, 39; Benintendi, Boston, 38; Gurriel, Houston, 38; Castellanos, Chicago, 37; M.Chapman, Oakland, 35; Lindor, Cleveland, 34; Polanco, Minnesota, 34; Semien, Oakland, 34.
TRIPLES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Mondesi, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Dozier, Kansas City, 8; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6; Semien, Oakland, 6.
HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; G.Sánchez, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 31; Bogaerts, Boston, 31.
STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 39; Mondesi, Kansas City, 34; Villar, Baltimore, 33; Andrus, Texas, 27; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 20; D.Gordon, Seattle, 19; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Lindor, Cleveland, 19; Hamilton, Atlanta, 18.
PITCHING_Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 17-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 14-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3.
ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.57; G.Cole, Houston, 2.85; Miley, Houston, 3.06; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.07; Giolito, Chicago, 3.20; Minor, Texas, 3.25; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.27; Fiers, Oakland, 3.40; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.55; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.57.
STRIKEOUTS_Verlander, Houston, 257; G.Cole, Houston, 252; Bieber, Cleveland, 224; Boyd, Detroit, 219; Sale, Boston, 218; Morton, Tampa Bay, 209; Giolito, Chicago, 203; Lynn, Texas, 202; Bauer, Cincinnati, 185; Minor, Texas, 175.AMERICAN LEAGUE
