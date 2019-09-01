New York City FC 3, Vancouver 1

First half_1, New York City FC, Heber, 14 (Mitrita), 10th minute; 2, New York City FC, Mackay Steven, 1 (Moralez), 26th.
Second half_3, Vancouver, Reyna, 7 (Ricketts), 64th; 4, New York City FC, Mitrita, 7, 72nd.
Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Zac MacMath.
Yellow Cards_In-beom, Vancouver, 45th+4; Henry, Vancouver, 49th; Chirinos, Vancouver, 79th; Mitrita, New York City FC, 85th.
Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Apolinar Mariscal, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
A_17,512.
___
New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Sebastien Ibeagha, 70th), Alexandru Mitrita, Maxi Moralez (Justin Haak, 90th+2), Keaton Parks, Tony Rocha; Heber (Gary Mackay Steven, 21st).
Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Ali Adnan, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski (Scott Sutter, 16th); Jon Erice (Michaell Chirinos, 47th), Hwang In-beom (Thelonius Bair, 83rd), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Fredy Montero, Yordy Reyna, Tosaint Ricketts.Lineups
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}