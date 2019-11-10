Seattle 3, Toronto FC 1

First half_None.
Second half_1, Seattle, Morrow, 2, 57th minute; 2, Seattle, Rodriguez, 3 (Lodeiro), 76th; 3, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 15 (Svensson), 90th; 4, Toronto FC, Altidore, 12 (Pozuelo), 90th+4.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.
Yellow Cards_Pozuelo, Toronto FC, 72nd; Ruidiaz, Seattle, 90th+1.
Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Corey Rockwell, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
A_69,274.
___
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Nicolas Benezet (Jozy Altidore, 68th), Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Nick DeLeon, 62nd), Jonathan Osorio (Richie Laryea, 77th), Alejandro Pozuelo.
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Bradley Shaun Smith (Victor Rodriguez, 61st), Roman Torres; Joevin Jones, Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Jordy Delem, 85th), Raul Ruidiaz (Xavier Arreaga, 90th+2).Lineups
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}