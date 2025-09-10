These four electric SUVs provide hot-rod thrills without the need for gas

SUVs are undoubtedly practical, but they can often be a bore. What if you also want sporty performance from your family-hauler? Surprisingly, your best bet might just be an electric SUV. Thanks in part to the inherent advantages of EV powertrain design, hair-raising acceleration is no longer exclusive to low-slung exotics. Plus, many automakers are now making well-rounded performance SUVs that also provide improved handling, stronger braking and sportier aesthetics. Edmunds’ auto experts have rounded up four of their favorites. The vehicles are listed in ascending order of price, which includes destination fees.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT model packs more than enough performance to do its iconic name justice. The standard GT dishes out 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque, while an optional Performance upgrade elevates the latter figure to a hearty 700 lb-ft. In Edmunds’ testing, it helped the Mach-E GT sprint from zero to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.

To ensure that the rest of the vehicle can keep up with the powertrain, Ford has also outfitted the Mach-E GT with a sport-tuned adaptive suspension, high-performance brakes, and sport seats up front, all of which are standard. Its hunkered-down stance also makes the Mach-E GT both look and handle more like a long hatchback rather than a towering SUV. The Mach-E GT’s EPA-estimated 280 miles of range should also be enough for most folks’ needs.

2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT starting price: $56,490

Chevrolet introduced its Blazer EV last year. It’s a sensible pick for an electric SUV. But you’ll be a lot more excited to drive the new high-performance 2025 Blazer EV SS. The Blazer SS flips the script with a huge increase in horsepower, uprated front brakes, and a thoroughly revamped suspension that adds stability and precision to spirited drives.

With up to 615 horsepower available in Wide Open Watts (or WOW) launch control mode, the Blazer EV SS claims the title of the most powerful SS-badged vehicle ever produced by Chevrolet. It isn’t as track-focused as some other performance-tuned electric SUVs, but the SS does win some points back for its comfortable ride and seriously zippy 3.4-second 0-60 mph time. It also offers an impressive EPA-estimated 303 miles of range on a full charge.

2025 Chevy Blazer EV SS starting price: $62,095

Kia’s high-performance version of its all-electric EV6 is called the GT. The 2025 model is particularly compelling because of several updates. It starts with an increase in power, which is now a maximum output of 641 horsepower. That brings its power level up to par with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N — the EV6 GT’s corporate cousin – and yields an estimated 3.3-second sprint to 60 mph. The 2025 EV6 GT also offers a mode that emulates the sound and shifting experience of a gas-powered engine. A taunt adaptive suspension and bigger brakes add to the EV6 GT’s performance-oriented vibe.

Although it shares much of its mechanical hardware with the Ioniq 5 N, the EV6 GT’s futuristic styling provides more visual drama without significantly compromising occupant comfort. The Kia-estimated 231 miles of range gives it a slight edge over the Hyundai, and the EV6 GT delivers similarly swift fast-charging times.

2025 Kia EV6 GT starting price: $65,295

Hyundai’s hot-rodded crossover SUV retains all of the creature comforts and retro-inspired design of the standard Ioniq 5 while adding a big dose of excitement to the proceedings. With up to 641 horsepower on tap, the Ioniq 5 N needed just 3.3 seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph in Edmunds’ testing. Sticky performance tires, a track-tuned adaptive suspension, and massive brakes also make the Ioniq 5 N feel more like a muscle-bound hot hatch when put through its paces on a twisty back road, and racy bodywork ensures that it looks the part while doing so.

But what really makes this performance electric SUV stand out from the pack is its ability to convincingly replicate the sounds and sensations of a traditional internal combustion performance vehicle, right down to the pops and crackles emanating from the virtual exhaust system and the shove that comes with a simulated gear change at full throttle. Its EPA-estimated 221 miles of range is a bit low for a contemporary EV in this price range, but Hyundai says it takes just 18 minutes to replenish the battery from 10% to 80%.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N starting price: $67,800

Edmunds says

High-performance trims tend to include all of the available bells and whistles by default, which raises the bottom line. If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative to a particular model, it’s worth doing some research to determine whether your must-have features — performance-related or otherwise — can be added as options in less costly trims.

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Bradley Iger is a contributor at Edmunds.

