TIMELINE: Another round of heavy rain could cause more flooding

CHARLOTTE — More rain is on the way Sunday night, and parts of the Charlotte area are at risk of flooding after Saturday’s storms.

Spots around Gaston County saw 3-5 inches of rain Saturday night, and just a few more showers could cause more flooding issues.

After parts of the Carolina's saw 3-5 inches of rain last night, we will see another round of heavy rain this evening. These slow moving storms and high rain rates could cause flash flooding this evening.



Heavy rain is expected to move into the region overnight. We’re not expecting severe storms, but there could be downpours, according to Severe Weather Center 9′s Joe Puma.

TIMELINE:

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Scattered showers will build up in eastern counties like Gaston, Lincoln, and up north to Burke County.

9 p.m. - Midnight: Heavier showers are likely closer to the Charlotte metropolitan area,

Overnight: Downpours are possible throughout western North Carolina

Going into this week, we’ll have daily shower and storm chances continue. We may get a nice break from the rain on Monday, but we will likely see more widespread showers and storms on Wednesday through Friday with several inches of rain possible. This week could have a big impact or at least some impact on our drought conditions.

