Top 25 songs in Raleigh on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Raleigh. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Whatever U Want (feat. Jeremih)

- Artist: G Herbo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#24. Tell Her

- Artist: Ella Mai

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in nine other metros

#23. Go Girl

- Artist: Summer Walker, Latto & Doja Cat

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in 13 other metros

#22. wgft (feat. Burna Boy)

- Artist: Gunna

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 39 other metros

#21. Feed the Streets

- Artist: Klayshawn

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in six other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

#20. Is It a Crime

- Artist: Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 27 other metros

#19. The Fate of Ophelia

- Artist: Taylor Swift

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#18. Golden

- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

#17. Sweet Jane

- Artist: Cowboy Junkies

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 50 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 53 other metros

#16. girl, get up.

- Artist: Doechii & SZA

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in four other metros

--- Top 25 song in eight other metros

--- Top 50 song in 19 other metros

#15. Gas Station Love

- Artist: EJ Jones

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in seven other metros

#14. FDO

- Artist: Pooh Shiesty

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 25 other metros

#13. Come Back Home

- Artist: K CAMP & Jacquees

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in eight other metros

#12. I'm Letting Go Of The B******t

- Artist: Nick Hustles

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 25 other metros

#11. back to friends

- Artist: sombr

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros

#10. Shot Callin

- Artist: YoungBoy Never Broke Again

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 22 other metros

#9. End of Beginning

- Artist: Djo

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#8. Folded

- Artist: Kehlani

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 44 other metros

#7. Lullaby

- Artist: JayDon & Paradise

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in seven other metros

--- Top 25 song in nine other metros

--- Top 50 song in 16 other metros

#6. BOO

- Artist: H3adband

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 36 other metros

#5. What You Saying

- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

#4. Purple Rain

- Artist: Prince & The Revolution

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 40 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#3. Man I Need

- Artist: Olivia Dean

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in four other metros

--- Top three song in 31 other metros

--- Top five song in 48 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 58 other metros

#2. \

- Artist: David Bowie

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 57 other metros

--- Top five song in 60 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros

#1. When Doves Cry

- Artist: Prince

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 16 other metros

--- Top three song in 60 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros