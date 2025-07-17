Top 25 songs in Wilmington on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Wilmington. Wilmington has the most ranked songs (21) in common with Toms River and no ranked songs in common with 53 metros. The most seen artist in Wilmington's Shazam ranking is Metro Boomin and the most popular genre is Hip-Hop/Rap. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. hotline (edit)

- Artist: Billie Eilish

- Album: hotline (edit) - Single

- Genres: Alternative

- Length: 1:01

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in seven other metros

#24. Adonis Interlude (The Montage)

- Artist: Dreamville & J. Cole

- Album: Creed III: The Soundtrack

- Genres: Soundtrack, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 1:36

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 66 other metros

#23. Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)

- Artist: The Weeknd

- Album: Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Soundtrack, Classical

- Length: 4:28

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 32 other metros

#22. Sure Thing

- Artist: Miguel

- Album: All I Want Is You

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 45 other metros

#21. Hummingbird

- Artist: Metro Boomin & James Blake

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 5:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 67 other metros

#20. SHAKE SUMN

- Artist: DaBaby

- Album: CALL DA FIREMAN - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:05

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 39 other metros

#19. Chemical

- Artist: Post Malone

- Album: AUSTIN

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 67 other metros

#18. Am I Dreaming

- Artist: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Roisee

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 26 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 62 other metros

#17. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 96 other metros

#16. Temperature

- Artist: Sean Paul

- Album: The Trinity

- Genres: Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap, Hip-Hop, Reggae

- Length: 3:36

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in seven other metros

--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 65 other metros

#15. Calling (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) [Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse]

- Artist: Metro Boomin, Swae Lee & NAV

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:39

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 96 other metros

#14. Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B]

- Artist: Latto

- Album: Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B] - Single

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:00

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 24 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 60 other metros

#13. All Eyes on Me (feat. DNDM & Shahlo Ahmedova) [Instrumental]

- Artist: Dj Belite

- Album: All Eyes on Me (feat. DNDM & Shahlo Ahmedova) [Instrumental] - Single

- Genres: Dance, House

#12. Cupid (Twin Version)

- Artist: FIFTY FIFTY

- Album: The Beginning

- Genres: K-Pop, Pop

- Length: 2:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 55 other metros

#11. WHERE SHE GOES

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Album: WHERE SHE GOES - Single

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:52

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 17 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 50 other metros

#10. Daylight

- Artist: David Kushner

- Album: The Dichotomy

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 63 other metros

#9. Last Night

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: One Thing At A Time

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 28 other metros

--- Top five song in 58 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 95 other metros

#8. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 67 other metros

--- Top five song in 85 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 109 other metros

#7. Favorite Song

- Artist: Toosii

- Album: NAUJOUR

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 79 other metros

--- Top five song in 104 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 125 other metros

#6. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

- Artist: Lil Durk

- Album: Almost Healed

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 12 other metros

--- Top three song in 65 other metros

--- Top five song in 89 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 110 other metros

#5. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 30 other metros

--- Top three song in 71 other metros

--- Top five song in 99 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#4. Chips (Remix)

- Artist: donya & Talk Down

- Album: Chips (Remix) - Single

- Genres: Farsi, Worldwide

- Length: 3:21

#3. Makeba

- Artist: Jain

- Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 22 other metros

--- Top five song in 33 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 72 other metros

#2. Asheq Majnoon

- Artist: Mahmoud Al Turky

- Album: Asheq Majnoon - Single

- Genres: Khaleeji, Arabic

- Length: 3:42

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#1. Džanum

- Artist: Teya Dora

- Album: Džanum - Single

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:54

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros