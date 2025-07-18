Top reasons cars experience break downs and how to prevent them

A car breakdown rarely happens at a convenient time. Whether you are rushing to work, stuck on the side of the highway, or picking up the kids, unexpected vehicle trouble can ruin your day—and your wallet. However, the truth is that most breakdowns are preventable.

In this post, Burbank Mobile Service will break down (no pun intended) the top reasons cars stop working and show you how regular maintenance and smart habits can keep you on the road and out of the repair shop.

1. Dead Battery

What causes it:

Age (3–5 years is typical battery life)

Corroded terminals

Leaving lights or accessories on

Extreme hot or cold weather

How to prevent it:

Test your battery regularly (especially before winter or road trips)

Keep terminals clean

Replace the battery every 3–5 years

Don't ignore slow starts or dim headlights

2. Flat or Blown Tire

What causes it:

Worn treads

Improper tire pressure

Hitting potholes or curbs

Embedded nails or debris

How to prevent it:

Check tire pressure monthly

Rotate tires every 5,000–7,000 miles

Inspect treads and sidewalls regularly

Replace tires when tread is below 2/32-inches

Pro tip: A mobile mechanic can replace a flat tire or install new ones on-site, saving you from towing.

3. Overheating Engine

What causes it:

Low coolant levels

Broken thermostat

Radiator issues or leaks

Failing water pump or hoses

How to prevent it:

Check coolant levels monthly

Have your cooling system inspected annually

Flush the radiator as recommended by your vehicle's manual

Watch for temperature gauge spikes or steam under the hood

4. Faulty Alternator

What causes it:

Worn-out bearings or internal parts

Driving with a bad belt

Ignoring battery/charging system warnings

How to prevent it:

Look for warning signs: flickering lights, electrical issues, or warning lights

Get your charging system tested regularly

Replace belts on schedule

5. Worn Spark Plugs

What causes it:

Natural wear over time (especially after 30,000–100,000 miles depending on the type)

Ignoring poor performance symptoms

How to prevent it:

Replace spark plugs per your manufacturer's schedule

Address rough idling, misfires, or trouble starting promptly

A mobile mechanic can inspect and replace spark plugs curbside

6. Transmission Failure

What causes it:

Low or dirty transmission fluid

Hard driving or towing overloads

Ignored warning signs

How to prevent it:

Check transmission fluid levels and color

Service the transmission at recommended intervals

Don't ignore slipping gears or delayed acceleration

7. Running Out of Fuel

What causes it:

Poor planning

Faulty fuel gauge

Ignoring the low fuel warning

How to prevent it:

Refuel when below a quarter tank

Use apps to track nearby gas stations on long trips

Get your fuel gauge checked if it's unreliable

Avoid Breakdowns with Preventative Maintenance

Most breakdowns can be avoided with regular checkups. A mobile mechanic can handle everything from battery tests and oil changes to spark plug replacements and tire inspections—without you needing to leave your driveway.

Final Thoughts: Stay Ahead of Trouble

Breakdowns are rarely caused by one big failure—they usually come from small problems that go unchecked. Stay on top of maintenance, listen to your car, and do not wait for warning lights to get service.

This story was produced by Burbank Mobile Service and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.