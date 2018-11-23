  • 6 cars stolen from Hertz by gang of thieves; they rammed security vehicle to get them out

    By: KIRO7.com

    Updated:

    SEATAC, Wash. - Authorities in SeaTac, Washington, are searching for seven suspects in a brazen car heist at a Hertz rental car facility Thursday afternoon. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Investigators with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects sneaked onto the grounds of the rental agency around 3:30 p.m. 

    One person stole a Ford Expedition and rammed a security  vehicle that was blocking an exit, clearing the way for the other suspects to escape in stolen cars.

    A security guard suffered minor injuries in the incident. 

    A total  of six cars were stolen from the lot. 

    Two of the vehicles were recovered later Thursday afternoon.

    An investigation is underway.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories