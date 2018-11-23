6 cars stolen from Hertz by gang of thieves; they rammed security vehicle to get them out

SEATAC, Wash. - Authorities in SeaTac, Washington, are searching for seven suspects in a brazen car heist at a Hertz rental car facility Thursday afternoon.
Investigators with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects sneaked onto the grounds of the rental agency around 3:30 p.m.
One person stole a Ford Expedition and rammed a security vehicle that was blocking an exit, clearing the way for the other suspects to escape in stolen cars.
6 cars were stolen from the @Hertz lot at 18600 DesMoines Memorial Dr in Seatac. Deputies searching for a total of 7 suspects. 2 of the vehicles were just recovered in Tukwila. Suspects not located. Pics attached of Expedition used to ram security guards vehicle to escape. pic.twitter.com/1jr7YdHViv— KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) November 23, 2018
A security guard suffered minor injuries in the incident.
A total of six cars were stolen from the lot.
Two of the vehicles were recovered later Thursday afternoon.
